Left Menu

Heavy rains expected to ease in India, Sri Lanka after 25 killed

Heavy rain that killed at least 25 people in southern India and Sri Lanka is likely to ease in the next few days, weather forecasters said on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2021 11:17 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 11:13 IST
Heavy rains expected to ease in India, Sri Lanka after 25 killed
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Heavy rain that killed at least 25 people in southern India and Sri Lanka is likely to ease in the next few days, weather forecasters said on Thursday. The Indian Meteorological Department forecast light to moderate rain in most affected areas, with occasional flooding of roads and low-lying areas in some places.

"The worst is over and occasional rains will happen," said Pradeep John, an amateur forecaster who is widely followed in Tamil Nadu, India's worst-affected state. "Today rains will be on and off, with large breaks and nothing alarming."

The rain, brought by low pressure, killed 20 people in the neighboring island nation of Sri Lanka, most of whom drowned, while landslides injured five, officials said on Wednesday. Five people were killed in Tamil Nadu.

Many parts of the state capital Chennai, which is India's auto manufacturing center, were waterlogged on Thursday and government officials used pumps to drain water that had stranded some residents waist-deep. Thousands of people in low-lying areas were moved to safety, officials said.

Many schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu remained closed while some train services were still suspended. India's northeast monsoon usually runs from October to December, bringing heavy rain, particularly to the south.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
2
National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

India
3
Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education customers

Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education custom...

 Global
4
Dam issue: Kerala govt cancels tree-felling order

Dam issue: Kerala govt cancels tree-felling order

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021