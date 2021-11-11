Left Menu

Rahul expresses concern over incessant rains in Chennai

And an appeal to Congress workers - please help in relief and rescue work. Take care, Chennai, he wrote on Twitter.Most districts in northern Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, an official said, even as the city and its suburbs received sharp showers all through the night and on Thursday morning as well.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2021 14:09 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 13:58 IST
Rahul expresses concern over incessant rains in Chennai
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi expressed concern on Thursday over the incessant rains in Chennai and urged party workers to help in the relief-and-rescue work.

''The incessant rains in Chennai have become a cause for worry. Requesting our brothers and sisters in the state to follow all safety measures. And an appeal to Congress workers - please help in relief and rescue work. Take care, Chennai,'' he wrote on Twitter.

Most districts in northern Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, an official said, even as the city and its suburbs received sharp showers all through the night and on Thursday morning as well.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
2
National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

India
3
Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education customers

Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education custom...

 Global
4
Dam issue: Kerala govt cancels tree-felling order

Dam issue: Kerala govt cancels tree-felling order

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021