PM wants scholarship scheme for farmers' children successfully implemented in Karnataka: Bommai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked the Karnataka government to implement the recently launched state education scholarship scheme for farmers' children successfully so that it can be replicated in the rest of the country, Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai said on Thursday.

Bommai, who met the prime minister here, told reporters after the meeting that Modi also appreciated the state government's move to set up a panel to scrutinise government tenders, giving a plot for homeless people as well as the implementation of the New Education Policy. The Karnataka chief minister is on a two-day visit to the national capital.

''The meeting with PM Modi was positive. Discussed in detail many issues especially related to administrative steps taken in the last 100 days after taking over as chief minister,'' he said.

Bommai said the prime minister ''appreciated'' the steps taken in the last 100 days, especially a scheme to provide education scholarship to children of farmers.

''He (Modi) asked the state to make this programme successful as it will help to replicate it in other states,'' he said. In September, the state government came out with a scholarship scheme for the children of farmers to pursue class 11 and 12 as well as higher education. Further, Bommai said Modi appreciated the state government for bringing in transparency in the public tendering process and said it should be implement it in each department of the government. While discussing in detail the implementation of the New Education Policy in the state, Modi said there was a need to create awareness among teachers and students about the new policy.

The prime minister also asked the state government to bring changes in the Amrut (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) Scheme to meet the needs at the gram panchayat level, Bommai said. Modi further appreciated the state scheme to give a plot to homeless people for construction of houses and suggested implementing it in phases at the gram panchayat level. The prime minister also suggested the state to integrate this scheme with the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to address the challenges, the chief minister added. When told that banks were not keen to provide loans to SC and ST women, Modi assured him that a direction in this regard will be given to banks to empower vulnerable women of this section, Bommai said. During the meeting, the chief minister informed that the state government has plans to frame a new policy on R&D, employment, electric vehicles, renewable energy and aerospace. To which, Modi said Karnataka has always been a forward looking state and asked the state government to be ahead in these sectors, Bommai said, adding that the prime minister also emphasised on the need to encourage R&D in less budget. ''He (Modi) gave several suggestions. He was satisfied with the work undertaken in 100 days. He asked us to do good work with confidence,'' Bommai added.

The chief minister said Modi has agreed to grace four programmes to be held in the state in December. On Wednesday, Bommai had met BJP National President J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

