UK COP26 head calls on nations to step up efforts on climate finance

Britain's president of the COP26 summit called on negotiators on Thursday to step up efforts to try to tackle differences on climate finance and open the way for an agreement at the end of a two-week United Nations meeting. Alok Sharma told the summit that latest drafts in several areas showed "a significant step further towards a comprehensive, ambitious and balanced set of outcomes which I hope parties will adopt by consensus by the end of tomorrow".

"But we are not there yet. There is still a lot more work to be done ... I'd like to address the critical need to step up efforts today to get to where we need to be to realise substantive outcomes on finance."

