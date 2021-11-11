QUOTES-'Time is running out' - what they are saying at U.N. climate talks

COP26, a U.N. conference critical to averting the most disastrous effects of climate change, is running for the first two weeks of November. Here are some quotes from participants and observers on Thursday, Nov. 11:

ALOK SHARMA, BRITAIN'S PRESIDENT OF THE COP26 SUMMIT "There is still a lot more work to be done ... I'd like to address the critical need to step up efforts today to get to where we need to be to realize substantive outcomes on finance."

POPE FRANCIS "This gathering (is) meant to address one of the great moral issues of our time: the preservation of God's creation, given to us as a garden to be cultivated and as a common home for our human family."

"Time is running out; this occasion must not be wasted, lest we have to face God's judgment for our failure to be faithful stewards of the world he has entrusted to our care." BRITISH PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON

"I welcome the strong show of commitment from China and the U.S. last night to step up climate action this decade and keep 1.5C in reach." "This is a boost to negotiations as we go into the final days of COP26 and continue working to deliver an ambitious outcome for the planet."

EU CLIMATE POLICY CHIEF FRANS TIMMERMANS "I think there is room to compromise on that," he said, on talks about whether to tax global carbon markets to fund climate adaptation in poor countries.

"But the next couple of days will show whether we can actually pull it off." INDONESIAN FOREIGN MINISTER RETNO MARSUDI

"Indonesia's concrete achievements on (the) forestry sector is beyond doubt." "Indonesia does not want to be trapped in rhetoric. We prefer to walk the talk."

