Left Menu

Kerala HC pulls up state for doing 'nothing' on judicial complex construction in Idukki

The Kerala High Court on Thursday pulled up the state government for doing nothing with regard to construction of a judicial complex in Idukki despite passage of 25 years since the project was first proposed.The high court was also displeased with the governments stand that the allocation, back in 1997, could not have been done by a local self government institution LSGI as the land in question was vested with the revenue department. You state are waking up to this 25 years after the proposal

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 11-11-2021 18:11 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 17:40 IST
Kerala HC pulls up state for doing 'nothing' on judicial complex construction in Idukki
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court on Thursday pulled up the state government for doing ''nothing'' with regard to the construction of a judicial complex in Idukki despite the passage of 25 years since the project was first proposed.

The high court was also displeased with the government's stand that the allocation, back in 1997, could not have been done by a local self-government institution (LSGI) as the land in question was vested with the revenue department. ''You (state) are waking up to this 25 years after the proposal? This is a sad day as far as the judiciary is concerned,'' Justice P V Kunhikrishnan said during the hearing of a plea moved by the Bar Association of Idukki challenging the order canceling allotment of the two acres of land earmarked for construction of the judicial complex.

The association, represented by advocate George Mathew, has said in its plea that the Special Court under POCSO Act, the Judicial First Class Magistrate's Court and the Munsiff Court, and the respective offices of the government pleaders and prosecutors attached to these courts, were functioning out of the District Headquarters at Idukki.

''All the above-mentioned offices are functioning under limited facilities provided in the Civil Station at Kuyilimala in Idukki. There arose a need for more facilities and also an independent need of buildings for courts at District Headquarters,'' the plea said and added that as a result the matter was taken up before Idukki Development Authority (IDA) in 1997.

The IDA had allotted two acres of land for construction of the complex and the entire procedure, including taking possession of the land, was completed by September 2019 and ''steps were on the anvil to develop the property and start construction''.

However, in June this year, the government canceled the allotment of the land and sought a fresh revised proposal concerning the construction of the complex, the plea said.

It has claimed that this latest order ''was not warranted'' and was an attempt to ensure that the establishment of an independent Judicial Complex at District Headquarters in Idukki was ''thwarted or delayed''.

The court listed the matter on Friday and hinted that it might pass orders laying down a timeline for construction of the complex.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
2
National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
4
Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education customers

Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education custom...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021