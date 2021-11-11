Left Menu

VP expresses anguish over loss of lives due to incessant rains in Tamil Nadu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday expressed anguish over the loss of lives in Tamil Nadu due to heavy rains, and extended condolences to the bereaved families.He also urged people to stay safe and follow instructions issued by the local authorities.Anguished by the loss of lives due to heavy rains in Tamil Nadu.

11-11-2021
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday expressed anguish over the loss of lives in Tamil Nadu due to heavy rains, and extended condolences to the bereaved families.

He also urged people to stay safe and follow instructions issued by the local authorities.

''Anguished by the loss of lives due to heavy rains in Tamil Nadu. My condolences to the bereaved families. With relief and rescue operations underway by state and central agencies, I urge people to stay safe and follow the instructions issued by the local authorities,'' the vice president said on Twitter.

At least 14 people were killed in rain-related incidents in Tamil Nadu as flooding triggered by intense showers and release of surplus from dams transformed several areas in state capital Chennai and in the suburbs into a virtual, large water body as streets swirled with deluge and trash.

Besides Chennai and its suburbs, which fall under the districts of Chengelpet, Tiruvallur, and Kancheepuram, other regions of the state, including the northern belt, too received heavy rainfall.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

