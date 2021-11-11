Left Menu

Depression begins crossing coast near TN coast: IMD

The depression over Bay of Bengal has started crossing coast near here, the Meteorological Department said here on Thursday.The depression has started crossing coast. The red alert for Chennai indicating extremely heavy rainfall, is withdrawn he said. The Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management, KKSSR Ramachandran also said that the weather system has started crossing the coast near here.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-11-2021 18:46 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 18:23 IST
The depression over Bay of Bengal has started crossing coast near here, the Meteorological Department said here on Thursday.

''The depression has started crossing coast. During the past six hours, it has moved with a speed of 16 kilometer per hour and the landfall process will continue for the next two hours,'' Deputy Director General of Meteorology, S Balachandran told reporters here. The red alert for Chennai indicating extremely heavy rainfall is withdrawn he said. The Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management, KKSSR Ramachandran also said that the weather system has started crossing the coast near here.

