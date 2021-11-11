Depression begins crossing coast near TN coast: IMD
The depression over Bay of Bengal has started crossing coast near here, the Meteorological Department said here on Thursday.The depression has started crossing coast. The red alert for Chennai indicating extremely heavy rainfall, is withdrawn he said. The Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management, KKSSR Ramachandran also said that the weather system has started crossing the coast near here.
- Country:
- India
The depression over Bay of Bengal has started crossing coast near here, the Meteorological Department said here on Thursday.
''The depression has started crossing coast. During the past six hours, it has moved with a speed of 16 kilometer per hour and the landfall process will continue for the next two hours,'' Deputy Director General of Meteorology, S Balachandran told reporters here. The red alert for Chennai indicating extremely heavy rainfall is withdrawn he said. The Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management, KKSSR Ramachandran also said that the weather system has started crossing the coast near here.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bengal
- the Meteorological Department
- KKSSR Ramachandran
- Chennai
- Meteorology
ALSO READ
Ex-Bengal chief secy receives death threat
Teen girl from UP raped in West Bengal; police nab accused
West Bengal: Raiganj BJP MLA Krishna Kalyani joins Trinamool Congress.
Bengaluru to host two-day conference of tourism, culture ministers of southern region
Bengal allows only green crackers for 2 hrs on Diwali, Kali Puja