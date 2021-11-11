Rains lash many districts of Andhra Pradesh

Left Menu

Amaravati, Nov 11 PTI Heavy rains under the influence of a depression in the Bay of Bengal lashed the south coastal districts of Prakasam and SPS Nellore and the Rayalaseema districts of Chittoor and Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, affecting normal life.Teams of the National Disaster Response Force NDRF and State DRF SDRF have been deployed in SPS Nellore and Chittoor districts to take up rescue and relief operations.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State DRF (SDRF) have been deployed in SPS Nellore and Chittoor districts to take up rescue and relief operations. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, in a video conference, directed the Collectors to open relief camps and shift the people there from vulnerable areas. He asked the official machinery to be on high alert as more rain has been forecast for Friday as well. ''Another low-pressure area in Bay of Bengal could bring more showers in south coastal districts on November 17. So, people living in low-lying areas and the farming community have to be cautious,” he said. The Chief Minister directed the Collectors to take precautionary measures. The State Disaster Management Authority Commissioner K Kanna Babu said in a press release that one NDRF and two SDRF teams have been deployed in Chittoor and an NDRF team in SPS Nellore. The two districts border Tamil Nadu that has been battered by heavy downpour since Wednesday.

Nellore city remained flooded since Wednesday night.

Tada, Doravari Satram and Sullurpeta also received heavy rainfall.

According to preliminary estimates, agricultural crops in over 3,200 acres remained submerged in SPS Nellore district. Horticultural crops also suffered damage, official sources in the SDMA said.

Varadayapalyam in Chittoor district received 19.5 cm, Muttukur in SPS Nellore district 19 cm, Tada 18.9 cm, Vakadu 18.2 cm and Nayudupet 15 cm rainfall. Satyavedu recorded 15.5 cm, Putturu 10 cm and Tirupati 8 cm of rainfall on Thursday.

Many trees on Tirumala Hills, the abode of Lord Venkateswara, were uprooted leading to closure of the road to places like Papavinasanam and Srivari Paadalu.

