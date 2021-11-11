U.S. forecaster sees 90% chance of La Niña prevailing through winter
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-11-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 19:42 IST
There is a 90% chance of La Nina conditions prevailing through the Northern Hemisphere winter and into spring 2022 during March-May, a U.S. government weather forecaster said on Thursday.
The La Niña weather pattern is characterized by unusually cold temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean.
