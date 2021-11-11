New gas infrastructure must be able to handle low carbon gases, EU's Timmermans says

New gas infrastructure investment in the European Union must be able to handle low carbon gases, EU climate policy chief Frans Timmermans said on Thursday.

"What we need to do with our investments is to make sure that the investments in the infrastructure that will be needed for natural gas, these infrastructures are pre-fitted to also be able to carry decarbonated or green gases," he told reporters.

