Left Menu

New gas infrastructure must be able to handle low carbon gases, EU's Timmermans says

Reuters | Glasgow | Updated: 11-11-2021 20:02 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 20:01 IST
New gas infrastructure must be able to handle low carbon gases, EU's Timmermans says
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Canada

New gas infrastructure investment in the European Union must be able to handle low carbon gases, EU climate policy chief Frans Timmermans said on Thursday.

"What we need to do with our investments is to make sure that the investments in the infrastructure that will be needed for natural gas, these infrastructures are pre-fitted to also be able to carry decarbonated or green gases," he told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
2
National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

National Achievement Survey to be held on 12 Nov 2021 across the country

India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
4
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021