Depression crosses coast near Chennai: IMD
The depression over Bay of Bengal crossed coast near here this evening, the Meterological Department said on Thursday.
''Depression crossed north Tamil Nadu coast close to Chennai between 1730 & 1830 hrs IST of today, the 11th November. The Depression over southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 12 kmph during past 06 hours,'' the IMD tweeted.
