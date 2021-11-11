Left Menu

Depression crosses coast near Chennai: IMD

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-11-2021 20:14 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 20:11 IST
Depression crosses coast near Chennai: IMD
  • India

The depression over Bay of Bengal crossed coast near here this evening, the Meterological Department said on Thursday.

''Depression crossed north Tamil Nadu coast close to Chennai between 1730 & 1830 hrs IST of today, the 11th November. The Depression over southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 12 kmph during past 06 hours,'' the IMD tweeted.

