QUOTES-'Where is the drastic change?' - what they are saying at U.N. climate talks

COP26, a U.N. conference https://www.reuters.com/business/cop/wrapup-politicians-exit-cop26-130tn-worth-financiers-take-stage-2021-11-03 critical to averting the most disastrous effects of climate change, is running for the first two weeks of November. Here are some quotes from participants and observers on Thursday, Nov. 11:

SAOI O'CONNOR, CLIMATE ACTIVIST "Nothing has been achieved. There was fossil fuels in the text, there's no fossil fuels in the text. Whether there is or not, it's two words on a sheet of paper. Where is the drastic change? The world keeps turning, nothing is different."

EU CLIMATE POLICY CHIEF FRANS TIMMERMANS "I think we still could complete the Paris rulebook. It will allow us to start delivering on what was agreed six years ago in a way that is transparent for everyone and accountable for everyone," he said, referring to the rulebook for implementing the 2015 Paris climate agreement.

LINDSEY FIELDER COOK, CLIMATE CHANGE REPRESENTATIVE FROM THE QUAKER UNITED NATIONS OFFICE "What we need to know are the deeds, the specifics on the deeds and the accountability to deliver."

DANISH CLIMATE MINISTER DAN JORGENSEN Speaking about the Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance: "It is our ambition that this will be the beginning of the end of oil and gas ... We hope that this will inspire others."

FRED KRUPP, ENVIRONMENTAL DEFENSE FUND PRESIDENT Speaking about the joint U.S.-China declaration on climate action: "This declaration is a hopeful sign that the two countries emitting the most greenhouse gases will continue to work together to tackle climate change. Though short on details, the announcement is important because the United States and China must address the climate crisis jointly and alongside other major emitters."

ALOK SHARMA, BRITAIN'S PRESIDENT OF THE COP26 SUMMIT "There is still a lot more work to be done ... I'd like to address the critical need to step up efforts today to get to where we need to be to realise substantive outcomes on finance."

POPE FRANCIS "This gathering (is) meant to address one of the great moral issues of our time: the preservation of God's creation, given to us as a garden to be cultivated and as a common home for our human family."

"Time is running out; this occasion must not be wasted, lest we have to face God's judgement for our failure to be faithful stewards of the world he has entrusted to our care." BRITISH PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON

"I welcome the strong show of commitment from China and the U.S. last night to step up climate action this decade and keep 1.5C in reach." "This is a boost to negotiations as we go into the final days of COP26 and continue working to deliver an ambitious outcome for the planet."

INDONESIAN FOREIGN MINISTER RETNO MARSUDI "Indonesia's concrete achievements on (the) forestry sector is beyond doubt ... Indonesia does not want to be trapped in rhetoric. We prefer to walk the talk."

(Compiled by Edmund Blair; Editing by Janet Lawrence and Alexander Smith)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)