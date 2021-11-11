Left Menu

38 injured as skulk of foxes attack Bengal village

PTI | Englishbazar | Updated: 11-11-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 20:43 IST
38 injured as skulk of foxes attack Bengal village
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
At least 38 people were injured in an attack by a skulk of foxes in West Bengal's Malda district on Thursday, police said.

The incident happened in Hardam Nagar village in Harishchandrapur police station area, they said.

A skulk of 15-20 foxes attacked several houses in the village at the break of the dawn, injuring at least 40 people as most were caught by surprise, police said.

Twenty of them were critically injured and are undergoing treatment, they said.

The angry villagers then beat two foxes to death, while the rest managed to escape, police said.

''Total 38 people were injured in the attack by the foxes. All of them are being treated at Harishchandrapur Rural Hospital,'' Harishchandrapur 2 Block Development Officer Bijoy Giri said.

''The forest department has been informed and they have already visited the area,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

