MP: Three missing after boat capsizes in Balaghat district

PTI | Balaghat | Updated: 11-11-2021 22:01 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 21:57 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Coastguard.live.mil
Three persons were feared drowned after a boat capsized in a small lake in Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place in Sonwani Tekad area around 4 pm, said inspector Surendra Gadaria of Lalbarra police station.

Ashwini Bramhe, Dipankar Bisen and Pankaj Patle, all in the 25-30 age group, went missing following the mishap, he said.

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) reached the lake for rescue operation but as darkness fell, their task became difficult though search was still on, Gadaria said.

Two other occupants of the boat, Yogesh and Kamlesh, swam to safety, but they were in a state of shock and admitted to a hospital, the police officer said.

Ashwini, a local resident, and his friends had traveled to the jungles of Sonwani Tekad in a car to see a tiger. After failing to spot the big cat, they decided to have a ride in the primitive boat of one of the local fishermen, the inspector said. PTI COR LAL KRK KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

