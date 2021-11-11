Left Menu

Boy dies as car falls into ditch in Bihar's Hajipur

PTI | Hajipur | Updated: 11-11-2021 22:18 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 22:17 IST
Boy dies as car falls into ditch in Bihar's Hajipur
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 17-year-old boy died after his car fell into a ditch in Bihar's Vaishali district on Thursday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Rajveer Shekhar, the son of Muzaffarpur City Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar, they said.

Rajveer's car fell into a waterlogged ditch along National Highway 22 in Sadar area of Hajipur around 3 am, police said.

''A friend of Rajveer, who was also in the car, was severely injured and admitted to the district hospital,'' said Raghav Dayal, the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Hajipur Sadar.

Rajveer along with his friend Angad (22) was travelling to Muzaffarpur from Patna to attend Chhath puja celebrations, he said.

''It is still not clear who was driving the car,'' said Dayal.

When the incident took place, most of the police force was deputed at Chhath ghats, he said.

''By the time police reached there, both of them were taken to the rural hospital. While Rajveer was declared brought dead, Angad was sent to the district hospital,'' he said.

The crashed car has been seized, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

