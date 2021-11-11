GRAP effect: Rs 3.20 lakh in penalties for flouting construction norms in Noida

The Noida Authority said it has levied penalties worth Rs 3.20 lakh on Thursday on entities found flouting construction norms.

A separate Rs 5,000 penalty was also slapped on an individual for using banned variety of polythene, it said.

The action has come amid implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the national capital region (NCR) to fight air pollution, it said.

''Water was sprinkled on 59.090 km of road stretches. In pursuance of National Green Tribunal's guidelines, action was taken against entities found flouting construction norms. Rs 3.20 lakh were imposed in penalties in 16 such cases,'' the authority said in a statement.

''Separately, Rs 5,000 penalty was slapped against an individual for use of banned variety of polythene. Altogether, penalties worth Rs 3.25 lakh were issued on Thursday,'' it said.

Also, 397 tonnes of construction and demolition waste across locations was disposed via processing plant, the authority said.

