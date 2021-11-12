NBCC fined Rs 5 lakh for violating dust control norms in East Delhi
The National Building Construction Corporation has been fined Rs 5 lakh for violating dust control norms at a project in Karkardooma in East Delhi, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Friday.
Rai kicked off the second leg of the anti-dust campaign on Friday which will continue until December 12.
''We conducted an inspection of the NBCC project in Karkardooma and found that it has not taken dust control measures at some places. Accordingly, a fine of Rs 5 lakh has been imposed on the company,'' he said.
The minister said all government departments have been asked to create anti-dust cells and work in coordination with the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to implement the 'Joint Anti-Dust Action Plan'.
