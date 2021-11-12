Left Menu

Climate draft backs away from end to fossil fuel subsidies

PTI | Glasgow | Updated: 12-11-2021 13:22 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 13:17 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Negotiators at this year's UN climate talks in Glasgow appeared to be backing away from a call to end all use of coal and phase out fossil fuel subsidies completely.

The latest draft proposal from the meeting's chair released Friday calls on countries to accelerate "the phaseout of unabated coal power and of inefficient subsidies for fossil fuels." A previous version Wednesday had called on countries to "accelerate the phasing out of coal and subsidies for fossil fuel." While the chair's proposal is likely to undergo further negotiation at the talks, due to end Friday, the change in wording suggested a shift away from unconditional demands that some fossil fuel exporting nations have objected to.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

