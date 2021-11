With deal elusive, overtime looms at global climate talks

Negotiators from almost 200 nations were making a fresh push Friday to reach agreements on a series of key issues that would allow them to call this year's UN climate talks a success.

But with the official close of talks just hours away and numerous divisions remaining, it appeared increasingly likely that the meeting would have to go into overtime.

The question of whether to call on all countries to end coal use and fossil fuel subsidies was one of the key sticking points. While scientists agree this is necessary to meet the 2015 Paris accord's goal of capping global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit), including this in the overarching declaration for the two-week meeting is politically sensitive for major fossil fuel exporters.

Another crunch issue is the question of financial aid for poor countries to cope with climate change. Rich nations failed to provide them with $100 billion annually by 2020, as agreed, causing considerable anger among developing countries going into the talks.

