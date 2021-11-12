Relief for rain-hit farmers, fishermen, construction workers announced

Puducherry, Nov 12 (PTI): Chief Minister of Puducherry N Rangasamy on Friday announced a slew of relief measures to mitigate the sufferings of farmers, fishermen, dairy farmers and construction workers because of the rains.

Rangasamy, who had visited the rain-ravaged areas, told reporters here that the government would provide Rs 25,000 for an hectare of paddy in Puducherry and Karaikal regions. In all, 10,000 hectares of paddy field were hit and the standing crop damaged.

He said each family of fishermen holding family ration cards would be paid Rs 5,000. He said 44,000 fishermen-families would be covered under the relief measues. The Chief Minister said construction workers would be given Rs 5,000 since they were jobless because of the inclement weather. He said 48,000 families of the workers were hit, hence it has been decided to give them the relief. He said Rs 25,000 would be given to 25 people whose houses have collapsed in the rain.

Rangasamy said dairy farmers who lost their milch animals would be paid between Rs 5000 and Rs 10,000 for the loss.

He further said the government was geared up to rise to the situation. He said in addition to the visit by him to the affected areas, the territorial Assembly Speaker R Selvam and also Ministers and legislators were on field visits to assess the damage caused.

The Chief Minister said that of the 83 tanks in the two regions, 56 tanks have reached full-capacity..

He denied the allegation of the opposition that there was dearth of funds with the territorial government to implement relief work. ''I have announced the relief package now, so how could that be possible in case we do not have funds,'' he said adding that the opposition would as usual make their criticism.

Stating that roads were damaged on a larger scale in urban and rural areas, the Chief Minister said a Rs 186-crore plan has been evolved to repair the roads in the whole of Puducherry and Karaikal regions and the allocation included projects to develop rural roads at a cost of Rs 50 crore.

Under the MLA Local Area Development scheme, Rs 36 crore has been earmarked to take up repair of roads in all Assembly segments here. The PWD would spend Rs 100 crore for road development works.

A comprehensive drinking water supply involving an outlay of Rs 500 crore would be implemented soon and tenders were being finalised. Desalination of sea water would also be taken up to meet the drinking water requirement. Referring to the vaccination drive against Covid, Rangasamy said the administration has taken steps to achieve cent percent coverage of all eligible people. He said people who had not taken the jabs so far or who had not taken the second dose of vaccination against the pandemic should come forward and get themselves vaccinated.

''We may issue an ultimatum for the people to get themselves vaccinated to combat the pandemic,'' he added.

