Godown, shanties gutted in city

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-11-2021 15:46 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 15:46 IST
A kutcha godown stocking inflammable goods illegally and a few shanties were gutted at Topsia in the eastern part of the city on Friday but there was no report of any casualty, fire department official said.

The fire spread fast as a few LPG cylinders kept there burst, the official said. The blaze has been brought under control by four fire engines and disaster management and police officials are at site, the official said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be known.

The state Disaster Management Minister Javed Khan said police will investigate the fire.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

