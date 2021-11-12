Left Menu

26 people killed due to extreme weather conditions in Sri Lanka

However, higher than usual rainfalls have been reported in most parts of the country this year.So far 26 people have died and over 230,000 others affected due to the continuous rains.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 12-11-2021 16:11 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 15:46 IST
26 people killed due to extreme weather conditions in Sri Lanka
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

At least 26 people have been killed and over 230,000 others affected in recent days due to extreme weather conditions in Sri Lanka, authorities said on Friday.

The months of October and November are usually the northeastern monsoon season in Sri Lanka. However, higher than usual rainfalls have been reported in most parts of the country this year.

So far 26 people have died and over 230,000 others affected due to the continuous rains. At least six people were struck by lightning, the Disaster Management Centre said.

According to the Centre, with rains slowing and flood waters receding, the affected areas are slowly returning to normal.

The reservoir sluice gates that had been opened are being gradually shut again.

However, the weather bureau said rains will occur in several provinces in the island nations.

The weather bureau said a low-pressure area in the southeast Bay of Bengal that was indirectly responsible for the heavy rainfalls in the country is now moving towards southern India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya
3
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
4
Vaal Dam level slightly improves

Vaal Dam level slightly improves

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021