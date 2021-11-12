Left Menu

QUOTES-'Seize the moment' - what they are saying at U.N. climate talks

As delegates consider the latest draft https://www.reuters.com/business/cop/pressure-mounts-un-climate-negotiations-enter-final-day-2021-11-12 of the COP26 decision on Friday, Nov. 12, the last scheduled day of talks, here are some quotes from participants and observers: BOB WARD, LONDON SCHOOL OF ECONOMICS "The call for countries to phase-out unabated coal power and inefficient fossil fuel subsidies is very important and historic.

Reuters | Glasgow | Updated: 12-11-2021 17:00 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 16:44 IST
COP26, a U.N. conference critical to averting the most disastrous effects of climate change, is running for the first two weeks of November. As delegates consider the latest draft https://www.reuters.com/business/cop/pressure-mounts-un-climate-negotiations-enter-final-day-2021-11-12 of the COP26 decision on Friday, Nov. 12, the last scheduled day of talks, here are some quotes from participants and observers:

Unabated coal power releases carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, and all subsidies for fossil fuels are inefficient."

VANESSA PEREZ-CIRERA, WWF GLOBAL DEPUTY LEAD "The revised draft has gone backwards in key areas. In the face of the climate emergency, we had considered the previous text the absolute floor and expected it to be stronger and more concrete in the crucial areas."

NOTE ON A WINDSCREEN OF A MERCEDES SUV PARKED IN GLASGOW "ATTENTION: Climate Violation. Your SUV contributes to the second biggest cause of carbon emissions rise in the last decade. That's why we have disarmed your car by deflating one or more of its tyres."

"Action is required from you: Go small, Go public transport." GREENPEACE

"It could be better, it should be better, and we have one day left to make it a lot, lot better. Right now the fingerprints of fossil fuel interests are still on the text and this is not the breakthrough deal that people hoped for in Glasgow." "Negotiators in Glasgow simply have to seize the moment and agree something historic, but they need to isolate the governments who've come here to wreck progress and instead listen to the calls of youth and vulnerable nations."

HELEN MOUNTFORD, VICE PRESIDENT, WORLD RESOURCES INSTITUTE. "This is a stronger and more balanced text than what we had two days ago."

"We need to see what stands, what holds and how it looks in the end, but at the moment it's looking in a positive direction." MOHAMED NASHEED, FORMER MALDIVES PRESIDENT AND AMBASSADOR FOR THE CLIMATE VULNERABLE FORUM

"Glasgow must be the moment when ambition-raising becomes a constant process at every COP, and this year's COP decision must mandate annual ambition-raising platforms until 2025 to ensure that." NICOLAS GALARZA, COLOMBIA'S VICE-MINISTER FOR THE ENVIRONMENT.

"Action is needed this very decade. 2030 feels like a cliff's edge and we are running towards it." (Compiled by Edmund Blair; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

