NBCC fined Rs 5 lakh for violating dust control norms in East Delhi

The National Building Construction Corporation has been fined Rs 5 lakh for violating dust control norms at a project in Karkardooma in East Delhi, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Friday.

Rai kicked off the second leg of the anti-dust campaign on Friday which will continue until December 12.

''We conducted an inspection of the NBCC project in Karkardooma and found that it has not taken dust control measures at some places. Accordingly, a fine of Rs 5 lakh has been imposed on the company,'' he said.

The minister said all government departments have been asked to create anti-dust cells and work in coordination with the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to implement the 'Joint Anti-Dust Action Plan'. "During phase one of the campaign, 450 of 2,500 construction sites inspected were found violating the rules and regulations. A fine of around Rs 1.3 crore was imposed on these sites," he said.

Rai also said that a consistent increase in stubble burning in neighbouring Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh is responsible for high levels of pollution at present in the national capital. A total of 45,000 farm fires have been reported from these states in the last 10 days, he said. PTI GVS SRY

