Left Menu

Marshall Islands calls for stronger COP26 deal on loss and damage

Reuters | Glasgow | Updated: 12-11-2021 17:50 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 17:31 IST
Marshall Islands calls for stronger COP26 deal on loss and damage
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A group of countries pushing for high climate ambition in the COP26 talks said the summit deal needed to include stronger action to mitigate the loss and damage caused by climate change, the Marshall Islands representative of the group said.

Following a meeting of the so-called High Ambition Coalition, Marshall Islands climate envoy Tina Stege said: "Loss and damage is too central for us to settle for workshops. We must strengthen action on loss and damage."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
3
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya
4
MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021