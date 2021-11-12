Left Menu

Srinagar records season’s coldest night; Pahalgam, Kupwara see sub-zero temperature

Srinagar city recorded the coldest night of the season as the mercury started its southward slide in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Friday.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 12-11-2021 17:47 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 17:47 IST
Srinagar city recorded the coldest night of the season as the mercury started its southward slide in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Friday. Pahalgam, which serves as the base camp for annual Amarnath yatra, recorded a low of minus 3.4 degrees Celsius. It was also the coldest recorded place in Kashmir.

Kupwara in north Kashmir also recorded sub-zero temperature as mercury settled at minus 0.9 degree Celsius, they said.

Srinagar recorded a low of 0.7 degree Celsius Thursday night, the lowest minimum temperature recorded this season, officials said.

Qazigund, the gateway town to the valley, recorded 0.0 degree Celsius, while Kokernag witnessed a low of 1.8 degrees Celsius Thursday night.

Gulmarg resort in Baramulla district recorded a minimum temperature of 0.6 degree Celsius.

Kashmir Valley is slipping into wintry conditions much ahead of the beginning of extreme harsh weather conditions. The extreme weather usually starts during third week of December.

Chillai Kalan, the 40-day period of harsh winter in Kashmir, begins on December 21 every year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

