Bengal: Leopard dies after being hit by vehicle

A leopard was killed after being hit by a vehicle in West Bengal's Darjeeling district, forest officials said on Friday.

Morning walkers found the leopard dead on the main road at Muniban-Taipur near Bagdogra, they said.

The carcass was sent to the Bagdogra Forest Range Office for post-mortem, they added.

The vehicle that hit the leopard is yet to be identified, forest officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)