Left Menu

CPCB advises people to avoid going outdoors in view of severe air pollution in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 18:21 IST
CPCB advises people to avoid going outdoors in view of severe air pollution in Delhi
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The central pollution watchdog on Friday advised people to avoid going outdoors and directed government and private offices to reduce vehicle usage by at least 30 percent due to severe air pollution in the national capital.

In order, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said that at a review meeting held earlier in the day, it was observed that meteorological conditions will be highly unfavorable for dispersion of pollutants till November 18 because of low winds with calm conditions during the night.

Delhi recorded its 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) to 471 by 4 pm, the worst this season so far. It was 411 on Thursday.

Faridabad (460), Ghaziabad (486), Greater Noida (478), Gurugram (448), and Noida (488) also recorded severe air quality at 4 pm.

''Government and private offices and other establishments are advised to reduce vehicle usage by at least 30 percent (by working from home, carpooling, optimizing field activities, etc). People are advised to limit outdoor activities and minimize their exposure," the CPCB said.

It also said that the implementing agencies, at the appropriate level, must closely monitor actions taken and submit a daily report to pollution control boards and committees concerned which will review and further submit reports to the Commission of Air Quality Management (CAQM) and CPCB.

''Concerned agencies must be in complete readiness for implementation of measures under 'emergency' category as per GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan),'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
3
MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

 India
4
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021