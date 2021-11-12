Nokia sets 100% renewable electricity target by 2025

Nokia has set a new target to achieve 100% purchased electricity from renewable sources by 2025 to power its facilities, including offices, R&D labs, and factories. The company will work with the broader ecosystem to drive greater uptake of sustainable electricity in all 120 countries where it operates, the Finnish network equipment vendor said on Friday.

The company's President and CEO Pekka Lundmark joined political, business, and civil society leaders at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) conference in Glasgow, Scotland, calling for accelerated digitalization and green energy uptake to reach net zero.

"There is no green without digital. Only 30% of the world's economy is currently digitalized, and we must now work to connect the remaining 70% to ensure the world can reach net zero. 5G and related technologies play a critical role in making other industries more sustainable. At the same time the ICT industry needs to minimize its footprint and accelerate the use of green electricity," he said.

Earlier this year, Nokia announced that it will reduce emissions by 50% across both its own operations and products in use by 2030. The company's commitments have been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) to be in line with the Paris Agreement's aim of limiting global warming to 1.5-degree Celsius.

At #COP26 @PekkaLundmark called for an acceleration in the uptake of green technology and digitalization to reach #netzero. Today we set our sights on powering our own facilities by 100% green electricity by 2025. Read more: https://t.co/Acr0GpT6nJ #sustainability pic.twitter.com/AfpyuxfSTv — Nokia (@nokia) November 12, 2021

Nokia says digitalization is critical for making industries more sustainable, resulting in less waste, more resource efficiency and greater productivity. A recent research by Bell Labs Consulting suggests that the COVID-19 pandemic speeded up digitalization by six years on average, however, the greater part of the world's economy lacks access to key digital technologies.