EU says COP26 must send signal by halting fossil fuel subsidies

"The COP must also send a clear signal about our commitment to halt fossil fuel subsidies and finally turn the page on coal," he told the summit in Glasgow. "We need to make sure major emitters reduce their emissions so we keep 1.5 alive.

Reuters | Glasgow | Updated: 12-11-2021 19:19 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 19:19 IST
EU climate policy chief Frans Timmermans said on Friday the United Nations COP26 climate summit should send a clear signal by halting fossil fuel subsidies. "The COP must also send a clear signal about our commitment to halt fossil fuel subsidies and finally turn the page on coal," he told the summit in Glasgow.

"We need to make sure major emitters reduce their emissions so we keep 1.5 alive. That needs to be at the heart of our conclusions today," he added to applause from the hall.

