New initiative for India to engage youth in decisions about reproductive health and wellbeing: USAID

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) said it has under its MOMENTUM Country and Global Leadership mechanism announced a new initiative for India to engage adolescents and youth in decisions about their reproductive health and wellbeing.

The USAID said the four-year project ‘MOMENTUM Country and Global Leadership: India-Yash’ will focus on family planning (FP) and reproductive health (RH) for young people and contribute to the achievement of India's national FP goals.

The project will support the FP/RH needs of India's marginalised youth in urban and rural areas of Assam, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, it said in a statement.

Speaking at the launch of the project, Dr S K Sikdar, Advisor, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, said it is pertinent to strengthen the strategic partnerships, foster multi-sectoral stakeholder involvement, encourage innovation, mobilise community and engage actively with the private sector for widespread reach and success of the programme.

