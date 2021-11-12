Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2021 19:22 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 19:22 IST
New initiative for India to engage youth in decisions about reproductive health and wellbeing: USAID
The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) said it has under its MOMENTUM Country and Global Leadership mechanism announced a new initiative for India to engage adolescents and youth in decisions about their reproductive health and wellbeing.

The USAID said the four-year project ‘MOMENTUM Country and Global Leadership: India-Yash’ will focus on family planning (FP) and reproductive health (RH) for young people and contribute to the achievement of India's national FP goals.

The project will support the FP/RH needs of India's marginalised youth in urban and rural areas of Assam, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, it said in a statement.

Speaking at the launch of the project, Dr S K Sikdar, Advisor, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, said it is pertinent to strengthen the strategic partnerships, foster multi-sectoral stakeholder involvement, encourage innovation, mobilise community and engage actively with the private sector for widespread reach and success of the programme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

