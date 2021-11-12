Saudi Arabia says current COP26 decision draft is "workable"

The current draft for a decision text for the COP26 climate summit is "workable", Saudi Arabia told a plenary meeting, after a call in a previous draft to phase out fossil fuel subsidies was changed to a reference to "inefficient" subsidies. "The cover decision that you have put to us is something that is workable," Ayman Shasly, Chair of the Arab Group at the conference, said on Friday.

"However we are in touch with you and your team to ensure that nothing in that text, nothing in that cover decision would skew the balance that we struck in the Paris agreement."

