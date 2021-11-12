China calls for improvements on financing and adaptation in draft climate deal
Reuters | Glasgow | Updated: 12-11-2021
Chinese negotiator Zhao Yingmin said on Friday that a draft deal being considered at the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow must strengthen elements dealing with climate finance for developing countries and efforts to help them adapt to global warming.
Zhao added that countries should be able to decide for themselves on a timetable for implementing climate commitments.
