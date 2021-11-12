Left Menu

Orange alert issued for 6 districts of Kerala

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 12-11-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 21:42 IST
Orange alert issued for 6 districts of Kerala
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The northeast monsoon has been active over Kerala and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued an orange alert for six districts of Kerala on November 13 and for five districts on November 14 indicating heavy rains.

The six districts are Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Idukki while the five are Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki.

Meanwhile, Idukki district Collector said the shutters of the Cheruthoni Dam of the Idukki reservoir might be opened on Saturday or Sunday in case the rain continues in the district.

The Collector warned the people living downstream the Idukki dam and along the banks of Periyar river to remain cautious.

The IMD website says Kerala has received 86 per cent excess rainfall during the period of October 1 to 12.

Normal rainfall expected from October 1 to 12 was 392.9 mm, however, the State has so far received 732.4 mm rain during the said period, the website said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
3
MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

 India
4
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021