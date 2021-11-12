Canada withdrawing nonessential embassy staff from Haiti
- Country:
- Canada
Canada said it is temporarily withdrawing nonessential staff from its embassy in Haiti.
The move comes in response to a spike in gang-related violence in Haiti and a severe lack of fuel that has affected hospitals, schools and banks.
Global Affairs Canada said Friday the embassy in Port-au-Prince remains open, but all Canadians should avoid nonessential travel to the country.
The fuel shortage has threatened basic services across much of Haiti, which is still recovering from a magnitude 7.2 earthquake in July.
The country has also been beset by widespread gang violence, with U.S. and Haitian authorities trying to secure the release of 17 members of a missionary group kidnapped last month.
That group includes one Canadian.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Blinken says U.S. condemns Sudan's military takeover
Australia will not back EU, U.S.-led methane pledge
Taiwan president confirms U.S. troops training soldiers on island - CNN
Biden likely to head to COP26 without a final U.S. climate deal
WRAPUP 1-Delta variant likely slammed brakes on U.S. economic growth in third quarter