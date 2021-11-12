Bommai to attend CMs' meet chaired by Amit Shah

Bengaluru, Nov 12 (PTI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said he would participate in the southern region Chief Ministers' conference, which would be chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, at Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh on November 14. ''I am going to Tirupati to attend the Chief Ministers' conference of southern region on November 14, which will be chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah for better coordination between the States,'' Bommai told reporters during the sidelines of an event.

He said he has had a meeting with the officials in this regard.

The Chief Minister said he had discussions regarding the November 16 meeting of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with the chief ministers for the convenience of investors in infrastructure development projects.

Bommai hinted at setting up two committees led by retired additional chief secretaries.

One committee, headed by M R Srinivas, would give its recommendations on the revival of State Road Transport Corporations, the Chief Minister said adding that the other committee, led by K Jairaj, would be to revive the electricity supply companies.

''Shortly, an order will be issued regarding the appointment of Srinivas and Jairaj,'' Bommai said.

