Left Menu

Bommai to attend CMs' meet chaired by Amit Shah

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 12-11-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 22:26 IST
Bommai to attend CMs' meet chaired by Amit Shah
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru, Nov 12 (PTI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said he would participate in the southern region Chief Ministers' conference, which would be chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, at Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh on November 14. ''I am going to Tirupati to attend the Chief Ministers' conference of southern region on November 14, which will be chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah for better coordination between the States,'' Bommai told reporters during the sidelines of an event.

He said he has had a meeting with the officials in this regard.

The Chief Minister said he had discussions regarding the November 16 meeting of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with the chief ministers for the convenience of investors in infrastructure development projects.

Bommai hinted at setting up two committees led by retired additional chief secretaries.

One committee, headed by M R Srinivas, would give its recommendations on the revival of State Road Transport Corporations, the Chief Minister said adding that the other committee, led by K Jairaj, would be to revive the electricity supply companies.

''Shortly, an order will be issued regarding the appointment of Srinivas and Jairaj,'' Bommai said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
2
ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

 India
3
SpaceX delivers new crew of 4 to station, 'glorious sight'

SpaceX delivers new crew of 4 to station, 'glorious sight'

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021