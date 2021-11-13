Left Menu

COP26 in the final hours of climate negotiations

All times are local. -- 8:15 p.m. Tuvalu's Finance Minister Seve Paeniu, head of the island nation's delegation, said he was up most of last night negotiating the part of the draft agreement dealing with "loss and damage".

Reuters | Glasgow | Updated: 13-11-2021
As delegates work overtime to reach a final deal at the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow, Reuters reporters are on the ground delivering the latest updates, scenes and insights. All times are local.

-- 8:15 p.m.

Tuvalu's Finance Minister Seve Paeniu, head of the island nation's delegation, said he was up most of last night negotiating the part of the draft agreement dealing with "loss and damage". Low-lying Tuvalu and other vulnerable countries dealing with impacts from climate change want rich countries responsible for most emissions to pay up. He said his team is working to push the United States and Australia to support a "standalone" loss and damage fund. More broadly, he said he will not be satisfied leaving Glasgow without a strong collective agreement that can keep alive the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5C. "We do not see sufficient commitment made by countries to reduce emissions to achieve that 1.5 degree target," he said. "In terms of adaptation, there is insufficient focus on additional financing."

Former UK Labour Party Leader Ed Miliband stopped in the hallway to compliment Paeniu on a speech he gave earlier. --

7:38 p.m. The delegation offices at the summit complex are mainly quiet. Two of China's leading negotiators are seen milling about in their office, while not far away a pair of U.S. negotiators walk down the hall with sandwiches. All expectations are for a very long night as several major differences around ratcheting up emissions cuts pledges and how to deal with carbon markets and funding for poor countries remain.

