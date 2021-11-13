Left Menu

Naxals free Chhattisgarh govt peon, sub-engineer still in captivity

PTI | Bijapur | Updated: 13-11-2021 12:57 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 12:26 IST
Naxals free Chhattisgarh govt peon, sub-engineer still in captivity
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A peon working in a Chhattisgarh government department was released by Naxals, two days after he and a sub-engineer were abducted while surveying an under-construction road in Bijapur district, police said on Saturday.

However, the sub-engineer is still in the captivity of ultras, they said.

Sub Engineer Roshan Lakra (35) of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY) and his department's peon Lakshman Partagiri (24) went missing on Thursday when they had gone for conducting a survey of a road being built on a 15-km stretch between Bijapur town and Gorna-Mankeli, a senior police officer said.

"When Lakra and Partagiri did not return till Friday evening to the Bijapur district headquarter, a search was launched to trace their whereabouts," he said.

Later, police received information that the two were abducted from Kanhaiguda village, located around 4 km away from Gorna, by militia cadres of Maoists, he said. ''On Friday late evening, Partagiri was freed at the same spot and he is safe. Lakra is still in the captivity of ultras and efforts are being made to secure his safe release", he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
2
ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

 India
3
AIMED asks members to stop supplies to AP govt

AIMED asks members to stop supplies to AP govt

 India
4
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021