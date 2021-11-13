Maha: Four Naxals killed in encounter in Gadchiroli forest, says police
At least four Naxals were killed in an encounter with the police on Saturday in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra, a senior official said. As per the preliminary information, the ultras fired on the police personnel, which was retaliated, he added.So far we have information that four Naxal were killed, he said, adding that the encounter is still on.
- Country:
- India
At least four Naxals were killed in an encounter with the police on Saturday in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra, a senior official said. The gun battle took place this morning at Dhanora in the Gyarahbatti forest area in the district, located over 920 km away from Mumbai, when a police team was conducting a search operation, he said. As per the preliminary information, the ultras fired on the police personnel, which was retaliated, he added.
''So far we have information that four Naxal were killed,'' he said, adding that the encounter is still on.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mumbai
- Maharashtra
- Dhanora
- Gyarahbatti
- Gadchiroli
- the district
ALSO READ
Mumbai court issues non-bailable warrant against Param Bir Singh in extortion case
Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel covers artworks starring Stan Lee go up for blockchain auction; Mumbai court grants bail to son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and more
Maharashtra: Non-cognizable offence registered against Prabhakar Sail by Palghar Police
Suicide rate up in 2020, Maharashtra tops the list with near 20k
Why NCB didn't take action against person who organised Mumbai cruise party? asks Nawab Malik