Left Menu

Torrential rains put swaths of southeast Australia at flood risk

A low-pressure system has dumped 50 to 150 millimetres (2-6 inches) of rain in some areas of Queensland and New South Wales since Thursday, for some the highest in years, Australia's Bureau of Meteorology said. Flood warnings were issued for numerous rivers across parts of Queensland and much of inland New South Wales, with the greatest concern for regions along the Lachlan River in the central west of New South Wales, Australia's most populous state.

Reuters | Updated: 13-11-2021 14:01 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 13:33 IST
Torrential rains put swaths of southeast Australia at flood risk
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Australia

Large swaths of Australia's southeast were on high alert for major flooding on Saturday after torrential rains caused rivers to break their banks, with meteorologists warning of more severe weather ahead. A low-pressure system has dumped 50 to 150 millimetres (2-6 inches) of rain in some areas of Queensland and New South Wales since Thursday, for some the highest in years, Australia's Bureau of Meteorology said.

Flood warnings were issued for numerous rivers across parts of Queensland and much of inland New South Wales, with the greatest concern for regions along the Lachlan River in the central west of New South Wales, Australia's most populous state. "We're bracing for major floods," said Phyllis Miller, the mayor of Forbes, a town of 8,500 on the Lachlan River, according to the Australian Broadcast Corporation.

There were concerns about major flooding in eastern Victoria state, with meteorologists saying flood watches were issued for much of the area. More rains and wild weather were expected throughout the weekend. "Damaging winds may bring down trees and power lines," Dean Narramore, a meteorologist said in a video message on Twitter.

Victoria State Emergency Service reported dozens of calls for help throughout the eastern part of the second-most populous state since Friday, mainly from people stranded in their cars in flash floods. A family of four travelling across Australia since November 2020 was stranded in South Australia's outback after torrential rain bogged their campervan, the ABC reported.

"The vehicle from Western Australia containing two adults and two children became stranded after bad weather and flooding on the roads," the ABC cited a police spokesperson as saying. "They are safe and well and in contact with the police."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
2
ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

 India
3
AIMED asks members to stop supplies to AP govt

AIMED asks members to stop supplies to AP govt

 India
4
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021