UN COP26 summit publishes draft deals, retains fossil fuel language

The United Nations COP26 summit published a raft of new draft deals on Saturday, keeping in reference for countries to upgrade climate pledges in 2022 and phase out inefficient fossil fuels subsidies that had been criticized by some nations.

The draft deals also urged rich countries to double climate adaptation finance by 2025 from 2019 levels.

