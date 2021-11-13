7 Cambodians die after drinking alcohol disinfectant
They complained of headaches, dizziness and difficulty in breathing.
Seven Cambodian labourers have died after drinking alcohol they were given as a disinfectant in quarantine and mixed it with water and soft drinks, the Health Ministry said Saturday. The labourers had returned from Thailand and were placed in a coronavirus quarantine camp in northwestern Banteay Meanchey province.
The Health Ministry said 12 others were hospitalized after drinking the mix on Tuesday and Wednesday. They complained of headaches, dizziness, and difficulty in breathing. Experts collected the samples and took them to a laboratory in Phnom Penh for analysis.
