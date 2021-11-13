Maha: Five labourers hurt as iron rods fall on them at Metro construction site in Bhiwandi
- Country:
- India
Five labourers working on the Metro Rail line in Bhiwandi of Maharashtra's Thane district were injured on Saturday when iron rods erected at the construction site fell on them, an official said.
The incident occurred around 3 pm when iron rods forming a pillar post fell at the construction site at the Anjur junction, said Santosh Kadam, chief of the regional disaster management cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation. Five workers sustained minor injuries and were rushed to a hospital for treatment, he said. The authorities are currently removing the fallen iron posts at the construction site, the official added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Santosh Kadam
- Bhiwandi
- Thane Municipal Corporation
- Maharashtra
- Anjur
ALSO READ
Two killed, four injured in knife attack by neighbour in Bhiwandi town
Maha: Gutka worth over Rs 21 lakh seized in Bhiwandi; one held
Maha: Man attacked over dispute in Bhiwandi; one held
Maha: Man found dead at dyeing unit in Bhiwandi
Maha: Union minister Kapil Patil directs officials to ensure sufficient water supply to 34 villages in Bhiwandi