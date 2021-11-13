Earthquake of magnitude 5.3 strikes Western Australia - USGS

A magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck a sparsely populated area of Western Australia, 24 km (15 miles) from the small town of Marble Bar, the U.S. Geological Survey said on Saturday.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said the quake had a magnitude of 5.9, and was at a depth of 40 km (25 miles). The area has a very hot desert climate.

