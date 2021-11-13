Left Menu

Earthquake of magnitude 5.3 strikes Western Australia - USGS

Reuters | Updated: 13-11-2021 19:16 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 19:16 IST
A magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck a sparsely populated area of Western Australia, 24 km (15 miles) from the small town of Marble Bar, the U.S. Geological Survey said on Saturday.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said the quake had a magnitude of 5.9, and was at a depth of 40 km (25 miles). The area has a very hot desert climate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

