PM Modi to transfer over Rs 700 crore to 1.47 lakh beneficiaries of housing scheme in Tripura

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2021 20:04 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 20:04 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will transfer the first instalment of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) to more than 1.47 lakh beneficiaries of Tripura on Sunday via video conferencing.

The Prime Minister's Office said that over Rs 700 crore will be credited directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries on the occasion.

Following Modi's intervention, taking into account unique geo-climatic condition of Tripura, the definition of 'kuccha' house has been changed specifically for the state, which has enabled such a large number of beneficiaries living in 'kuccha' houses to get assistance to construct a 'pucca' house, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

