Experts call emergency measures announced by Kejriwal 'band-aid solution' to pollution problem

Terming the emergency measures announced by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to deal with the air pollution in the national capital as ''band-aid solution'', environment experts called for a long-term resolution to the recurring problem.

Kejriwal on Saturday announced various emergency measures, including the closure of schools for a week, a ban on construction activities and work from home for government employees, to deal with the pollution crisis faced by the city.

After an emergency meeting, he said that his government will also present a proposal for lockdown before the Supreme Court.

Jyoti Pande Lavakare, the co-founder of Care For Air which is committed to clean air in India, said, ''These are just band-aid measures. Every year, the entire Indo-Gangetic plains face this issue. At least, the Delhi government is doing something but it is too little, too late.'' ''The problem needs a concerted, collaborative effort by all the five states. What will Delhi do if the crop fires are happening in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana? Even the odd-even rule won't help since between Diwali and stubble burning, the AQI levels have reached dangerous levels,'' she said. Lavakare questioned the government on the smog towers set up in Delhi and ''had cost so much of public money''. ''They should be sucking the pollution of Delhi and making its air breathable. The prime minister should lead the way in tackling the issue.

''This is having a long-term impact on the health of the people. The problem should be solved at the off-peak time and not at the on-peak time. The judiciary is trying but this is a colossal failure of the governments -- be it at the Central or state levels,'' Pande added.

Environmentalist Vimlendu Jha, said the measures announced by Kejriwal are only emergency solutions but the need of the hour.

''These are band-aid solutions and not a long-term cure for the pollution problem. The governments -- centre and state -- have unfortunately failed to address the problem. They do not take up the issue the rest of the year but only wake up in October and November when there is a rise in pollution levels. These measures are emergency measures but they are the need of the hour.'' He also said that these measures were introduced only after the Supreme Court asked the Centre and Delhi government to take immediate measures to tackle the situation.

Terming the rise in air pollution in Delhi-NCR an ''emergency'' situation, the Supreme Court on Saturday suggested clamping a lockdown in the national capital as it asked the Centre and the Delhi government to take immediate measures to improve the air quality.

