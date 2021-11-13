Left Menu

China's negotiator says COP26 not perfect, but only needs small edits

Reuters | Glasgow | Updated: 13-11-2021 21:14 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 21:09 IST
China's negotiator, Zhao Yingmin, told the COP26 summit on Saturday that while the proposed final declaration from the United Nations climate summit was not ideal, Beijing only wanted small edits.

"We noted that there are still differences on some issues and currently this text is by no means perfect, but we have no intention to open the text again," he told a stocktaking plenary session that was delayed by last-minute wrangling.

