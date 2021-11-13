India says consensus over COP26 climate deal remains 'elusive'
Reuters | Glasgow | Updated: 13-11-2021 21:22 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 21:16 IST
- Country:
- Canada
India's environment and climate minister, Bhupender Yadav, said on Saturday that consensus over a COP26 deal "remained elusive", describing what he considered to be a lack of balance in the draft texts.
"Mr President thank you for your efforts to build consensus," he told Britain's COP26 president, Alok Sharma, at a so-called stocktaking plenary. "I am afraid ... the consensus remained elusive."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Alok Sharma
- Britain
- Bhupender Yadav
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indian-origin rapper in S’pore to be charged for promoting ill will between religious, ethnic groups
Indian Army conducts talent hunt, music festival at J-K's Baramulla
Over 60.58 cr samples tested for COVID-19 in India so far
UNGA committee endorses India’s resolution for granting Observer Status to International Solar Alliance
T20 WC: Would be great if India makes it to final with Pakistan, says Saqlain