EU climate policy chief urges COP26 delegates to keep 1.5C goal in mind

Reuters | Glasgow | Updated: 13-11-2021 21:32 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 21:27 IST
The European Union's climate policy chief warned delegates at the U.N. climate summit that they were in danger of stumbling before the finish line of the COP26 negotiations.

Urging countries to keep the goal of holding global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, Frans Timmermans said the summit delegates had an obligation to protect future generations from catastrophic climate change.

